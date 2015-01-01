|
Citation
Vollhardt JR, Ünal H, Nair R. Br. J. Soc. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Wiley Blackwell)
DOI
PMID
35751463
Abstract
Social psychological research on collective victimhood has often focused on comparisons between the ingroup's and outgroups' collective victimization (i.e. comparative victim beliefs such as competitive victimhood or inclusive victim beliefs). This qualitative study examines how people in different contexts of collective victimization and its aftermath make sense of items commonly used to assess comparative victim beliefs, and how they extend or challenge these constructs and their underlying assumptions. We used thematic analysis to analyse eight focus group discussions among four minority groups in the United States with historical or more recent experiences of collective victimization (Armenian Americans, Burundian refugees, Jewish Americans and Nepali-speaking Bhutanese refugees).
Language: en
Keywords
refugees; collective victim beliefs; collective victimization; comparative victim beliefs; genocide; group-based power