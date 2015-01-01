SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Oliveira JV, Fatori D, Shephard E, Xavier MN, Matijasevich A, Ferraro AA, Rohde LA, Chiesa AM, Miguel EC, Polanczyk GV. Rev. Bras. Psiquiatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Associacao Brasileira de Psiquiatria)

DOI

10.47626/1516-4446-2021-2045

PMID

35751597

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: : Maternal attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder has not been investigated in relation to parenting skills in adolescent mothers. This study investigated whether maternal inattention and hyperactivity/impulsivity symptoms early in pregnancy predict poorer parenting skills and infant maltreatment during the first year of life in adolescent mothers living in adverse environmental conditions.

METHODS: : The participants in this study were 80 adolescent mothers aged 14-19 years and their babies who were taking part in a randomized controlled trial on the effects of a home-visiting program on infant development. Symptoms of maternal attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder were assessed in the first trimester of pregnancy. Parenting skills (maternal competence, attachment to the baby, home environment) and child maltreatment were assessed when the infants were aged 6 and 12 months. Multilevel linear regression models were constructed to test the extent to which prenatal maternal inattention and hyperactivity/impulsivity symptoms predicted these parenting variables during the first year of the infant's life.

RESULTS: Prenatal inattention symptoms significantly predicted lower maternal competence and attachment, a poorer home environment, and greater maltreatment during the first year of life. Hyperactivity did not significantly predict parenting skills or maltreatment.

CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that inattention symptoms may interfere with parenting abilities in adolescent mothers and should be considered in early intervention programs.


Language: en

Keywords

child maltreatment; parenting; social vulnerability; Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder; mother-child relations

