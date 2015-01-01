|
Oliveira JV, Fatori D, Shephard E, Xavier MN, Matijasevich A, Ferraro AA, Rohde LA, Chiesa AM, Miguel EC, Polanczyk GV. Rev. Bras. Psiquiatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35751597
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: : Maternal attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder has not been investigated in relation to parenting skills in adolescent mothers. This study investigated whether maternal inattention and hyperactivity/impulsivity symptoms early in pregnancy predict poorer parenting skills and infant maltreatment during the first year of life in adolescent mothers living in adverse environmental conditions.
child maltreatment; parenting; social vulnerability; Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder; mother-child relations