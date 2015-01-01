Abstract

Resettled refugees from Muslim-majority countries are underrepresented in research and meeting their mental health needs remains a challenge for countries of resettlement. In this integrative review, we synthesize community-based mental health interventions using an ecological framework. Eleven relevant studies were identified using PubMed and PsychInfo database. Most interventions focus on micro-system level factors like promoting integration and social connections suggest improvement of outcomes including depression, anxiety, and psychological distress. Studies suggest how mental health programs addressing psychosocial wellbeing improves outcomes across ecological levels through: (1) early screening upon resettlement; (2) education and raising awareness of mental health; and (3) engagement of refugees in local community social support systems. Largely qualitative studies suggest benefits of engagement and education program for refugees, but there is a need for high quality, rigorous mental health intervention studies with resettled refugees with explicit attention to equitable and collaborative partnerships across multiple sectors in the community.

Language: en