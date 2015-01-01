SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pescaroli G, Velazquez O, Alcántara-Ayala I, Galasso C. Disasters 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/disa.12551

PMID

35751557

Abstract

Earthquake early warning (EEW) is becoming a popular tool for mitigating earthquake-induced losses. However, the current literature separates the EEW's technical components and their operational and behavioural implications. This paper investigates how EEW can be integrated into business continuity practices, organisational resilience, and disaster risk reduction. We use a mixed-method approach to analyse EEW perceptions in the case study of Mexico City (Mexico), a city characterised by high seismic hazard, and social and physical exposure/vulnerability. Our dataset includes evidence from 15 semi-structured interviews with representatives of the public and private sectors (e.g., governments, enterprises) and 78 valid questionnaires compiled by local organisations, including civil protection, education institutions, and enterprises. Our results reveal inconsistencies between technical EEW methodologies and their integration in three core domains of organisational practices: accountability, governance, and jurisdiction; standardisation of plans and procedures; training and education. Finally, we highlight open challenges for future research.


Language: en

Keywords

business continuity; Earthquake early warning; mixed methods; organisational resilience; risk perception

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print