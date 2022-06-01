Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Although traumatic stress including childhood maltreatment (CM) has a profound impact on mental health, its relation to pathological skin picking (PSP) has been understudied and results remain inconclusive. Likewise, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as the most typical sequelae of traumatic stress has hardly been investigated in those with PSP. The objective of our online case-control study was to shed further light on this issue.



METHODS: Using an anonymous online survey, 325 adult participants with PSP defined by Skin Picking Scale-Revised (SPS-R) scores ≥ 7 as well as Skin Picking Impact Scale (SPIS) scores ≥ 7 were administered the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), the Short Screening Scale for DSM-IV PTSD (PTSD-7) including a list of traumatic events, and a brief measure of psychopathological distress. They were compared to an age-, sex-, and education-matched control group recruited online by means of analyses of variance (ANOVA).



RESULTS: The PSP sample scored significantly higher on the CTQ dimensions of sexual and emotional abuse as well as emotional neglect with small to moderate effect sizes (d between 0.27 and 0.49). Accounting for psychological distress, the only significant difference related to emotional abuse with a small effect (d = 0.23). Participants with PSP reported significantly more traumatic experiences in adulthood than the control group (59.1% vs. 38.2%; χ(2)((1; N=638)) = 28.02, p < .001). Among those with PSP, a probable diagnosis of PTSD was found in 44 (13.5%) compared to zero cases in the control group.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings indicate that emotional abuse in childhood may be of relevance in skin picking. Since exposure to traumatic events in adulthood as well as PTSD seem to be more frequent in those with PSP compared to a control group, it might be worthwhile to consider these factors in the assessment of patients with skin picking.

Language: en