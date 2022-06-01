Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma center mortality rates are benchmarked to expected rates of death based on patient and injury characteristics. The expected mortality rate is recalculated from pooled outcomes across a trauma system each year, obscuring system-level change across years. We hypothesized that risk-adjusted mortality would decrease over time within a state-wide trauma system.



METHODS: We identified adult trauma patients presenting to Level I and II Pennsylvania trauma centers, 1999-2018, using the Pennsylvania Trauma Outcomes Study. Multivariable logistic regression generated risk-adjusted models for mortality in all patients, and in key subgroups: penetrating torso injury, blunt multisystem trauma, and patients presenting in shock.



RESULTS: Of 162,646 included patients, 123,518 (76.1%) were white and 108,936 (67.0%) were male. The median age was 49 (interquartile range [IQR] 29-70), median injury severity score was 16 (IQR 10-24), and 87.5% of injuries were blunt. Overall, 9.9% of patients died, and compared to 1999, no year had significantly higher adjusted odds of mortality. Overall mortality was significantly lower in 2007-2009 and 2011-2018. Of patients with blunt, multisystem injuries, 17.7% died, and adjusted mortality improved over time. Mortality rates were 24.9% for penetrating torso injury, and 56.9% for shock, with no significant change. Mortality improved for patients with ISS < 25, but not for the most severely injured.



CONCLUSIONS: Over 20 years, Pennsylvania trauma centers demonstrated improved risk-adjusted mortality rates overall, but improvement remains lacking in high-risk groups despite numerous innovations and practice changes in this time period. Identifying change over time can help guide focus to these critical gaps.

