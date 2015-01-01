Abstract

THE AIM: To describe nurses' perceptions about predisposing factors, nurses' roles and effective strategies to combat workplace violence (WPV) in the emergency department (ED).



BACKGROUND: Various forms of WPV against nurses is highly prevelent in EDs in Jordan and elsewhere. There is a dearth of information about predisposing factors for WPV and what strategies nurses use to counter this.



METHOD: A qualitative descriptive design was used to describe nurses' perceptions about their roles and effective strategies regarding WPV. A purposive sample of 24 nurses (12 male and 12 female) who were working in the ED at two Jordanian hospitals participated in this study. Semi-structured interviews were conducted for each participant. The data were analysed using Colaizzi's narrative analysis steps and the Lincoln and Guba's framework to ensure credibility and trustworthiness.



RESULTS: Three major themes emerged from the analysis of the data: (1) predisposing factors for WPV in ED, (2) the roles adopted by nurses in WPV incidents and (3) beneficial strategies to counter WPV.



CONCLUSION: Participant nurses provided insights into the predisposing factors of WPV in Jordanian EDs. A range of strategies and roles used by nurses to counter WPV in health institutions and community contexts were identified. However, the effective strategies used by nurses confronted by WPV did not emerge from having been trained or educated for such crises and therefore WPV remains underestimated and underreported.



IMPLICATION FOR NURSING POLICYMAKERS: Violence of all types is a crime and laws need to be not only strong but also appropriately enforced. Employers have a legal responsibility to provide a safe workplace for staff. Their organizational policies about workplace safety must reflect national laws as well as the human rights of people who come to work in their organizations. Workplace policies need to emphasise safety measures, professional training and education for assuring a safe hospital environment. It is crucial to conduct culturally competent programmes for preventing and countering WPV, taking into consideration the nurses' Jordanian cultural backgrounds and context.

