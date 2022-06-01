|
Trinhammer ML, Merrild ACH, Lotz JF, Makransky G. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2022; 152: 194-200.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
PMID
35752071
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Structural changes in psychiatric systems have altered treatment opportunities for patients in need of mental healthcare. These changes are possibly associated with an increase in post-discharge crime, reported in the increase of forensic psychiatric populations. As current risk-assessment tools are time-consuming to administer and offer limited accuracy, this study aims to develop a predictive model designed to identify psychiatric patients at risk of committing crime leading to a future forensic psychiatric treatment course.
Language: en
Keywords
Machine learning; Forensic psychiatry; Computational psychiatry; Precision psychiatry; Statistical risk assessment