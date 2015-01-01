Abstract

The lightning strike is one of leading cases of weather-related death worldwide. We present an unusual case of four fatality-lightning strike with various pathological manifestations. All victims died from a single lightning strike in the mountains that also caused injury to 156 other people. All victims had mechanical damage and rock damage that are typical for lightning strikes in the mountainside. Another lesions indicative of lightning strike and electrical damage were, among others: burnt and torn clothes (all cases) current marks (Cases 1, 2 and 3) and Lichtenberg figures along with flashover marks on Case 1. In the review we described the pathophysiological mechanisms of lightning-induced lesions and injuries and epidemiological trends of lightning-strike deaths. Our study exemplifies various manifestations of lightning strikes on forensic examination and underlines the necessity to take lightning strike into consideration when investigating open-air deaths of unclear origin.

Language: en