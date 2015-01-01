|
Pestaner MC, Tyndall DE, Powell SB. Public Health Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35751908
OBJECTIVE: Adolescent suicide is a public health crisis. School connectedness, a protective factor, may be especially important in low-income rural schools, with fewer resources and higher rates of suicide as compared to urban schools. The purpose of this study was to explore teacher perceptions of safety and school connectedness in a low-income, rural middle school, and implications for collaborative practice between school nurses and teachers. DESIGN AND SAMPLE: A qualitative secondary data analysis was used. Data were taken from transcripts from four focus groups comprised of middle school teachers (n = 20). MEASUREMENT: An inductive approach to content analysis was conducted using in vivo Coding and Venn diagrams.
mental health; suicide; adolescent health; school health