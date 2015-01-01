|
Citation
MacPherson HA, Kim KL, Seymour KE, Wolff J, Esposito-Smythers C, Spirito A, Dickstein DP. Res. Child Adolesc. Psychopathol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35751716
Abstract
Although neurocognitive deficits have been documented in adolescents with suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempts (SA), it is unclear whether certain impairments differentiate these groups, potentially suggesting heightened risk for SA. Focus on specific facets of impulsivity and cognitive control may indicate distinctions between adolescents with SA vs. SI. The current study examined dimensions of impulsivity and cognitive control in 141 adolescents with SA (n = 41) vs. SI without SA (n = 49) vs. typically-developing controls (TDCs; n = 51). Adolescents completed cross-sectional neurocognitive tasks via the Cambridge Neuropsychological Testing Automated Battery, in addition to demographic and clinical measures. Analyses involved ANOVAs and ANCOVAs.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescents; Suicide attempt; Suicidal ideation; Cognitive flexibility; Impulsive decision making; Response inhibition