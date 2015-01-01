Abstract

Traffic accidents have become a major issue in Thailand since the World Health Organization reported in 2018 that Thailand had the second highest death rate of road accidents in the world (over 24,000 deaths each year). Because the effectiveness of traffic enforcement was found to be a key factor that helps reduce the number of traffic accidents, this study examined how well the policy on traffic training programmes has been implemented and how traffic training programmes prepare traffic officials to perform their traffic duties. A random sample of 247 traffic officials was chosen from the four police regions and the Bangkok Metropolitan area to complete a survey. The results of the study show that the implementation of traffic training programmes is inconsistent with the given policy, resulting in traffic officials gaining insufficient knowledge and skills from training to do their work.

