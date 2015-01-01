Abstract

Victimization of police officers when discharging their duties is not a new phenomenon. In challenging those who seek to undermine legislative provision, there is a clear motive for some sections of society to articulate an anti-police sentiment. Such resistance may be a commonplace among those who see the role of police as agitating and disrupting criminal enterprise. This article explores the concept of anti-police sentiment and fear of victimization among police officers while also exploring the mediating effect of officers' perception of organizational support. Using survey data from the UK, an assessment is made of the lived experience of law enforcement personnel, in respect of how they perceive the threats to which they are subjected and the influence of perceived organizational support (POS) of their employer.



FINDINGS show that increased perception of anti-police sentiment is associated with increased fear of victimization among UK police officers, but that effect is mediated by POS.

