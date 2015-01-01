|
Phillips SW, Kim DY, Drake GM, Altheimer I. Policing (Oxford) 2022; 16(1): 204-217.
(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)
This research contributes to the small but growing body of scholarship examining non-fatal shooting cases. This study is particularly important considering the recent increase in the number of shooting incidents in the USA, and the fact that there are often many more non-fatal shooting cases than fatal outcomes. The Buffalo Police Department developed a specific investigative unit focusing exclusively on non-fatal shootings with the expectation that this would allow one group of detectives to focus on all homicides, while the other group focused exclusively on non-fatal shootings. Data from the Buffalo Police Department included both fatal and non-fatal shooting incidents, and an interrupted time series analysis was used to determine if there was an increase in the number of cases cleared by arrest.
