Abstract

This study sought to contribute to the limited research on the prevalence of suicidal behaviors and exposure to school-based violence among Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) adolescents. It also examined the relationship between engagement in suicidal behaviors and exposure to school-based violence among AAPI adolescents.



RESULTS from a national sample of 14,765 adolescents via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's most recent Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System data demonstrated that the prevalence of AAPI adolescents engaging in suicidal behaviors and experiencing school-based violence is comparable to that of non-AAPI adolescents. A significant correlation between exposure to school-based violence and four specific suicidal behaviors was observed among this sample of AAPI adolescents. Across the entire sample, adolescents who reported engaging in any suicidal behavior experienced significantly higher levels of school-based violence. Implications for promoting and implementing trauma-informed approaches in schools along with integrating existing mental health practices with school-based violence prevention efforts tailored to the needs of AAPI adolescents are discussed.Impact StatementResults from a national sample of nearly 15,000 adolescents demonstrated that the prevalence of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) adolescents engaging in suicidal behaviors and experiencing school-based violence is comparable to that of non-AAPI adolescents. Across the entire sample, adolescents who reported engaging in any suicidal behavior experienced significantly higher levels of school-based violence. These findings highlight the critical importance of promoting and implementing trauma-informed approaches in schools along with integrating existing mental health practices with school-based violence prevention efforts tailored to the needs of AAPI adolescents.

Language: en