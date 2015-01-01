SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nickerson AB, Breux P, Schaffer GE, Samet M. Sch. Psychol. Rev. 2022; 51(3): 343-353.

(Copyright © 2022, National Association of School Psychologists)

unavailable

unavailable

Youth suicide is an urgent public health problem. However, schools often lack standardized protocols for suicide intervention, and many school-based mental health professionals are not prepared adequately to assess and respond to students at risk for suicide. This paper describes a professional development workshop, Helping Students At-Risk for Suicide, developed collaboratively by a state school psychology association, a state Office of Mental Health Suicide Prevention Center, and a university center. The workshop includes an integrated theoretical model of risk that serves as a foundation, introduces standardized procedures and evidence-based tools, and provides support for a collaborative process that guides school personnel from risk assessment through the student's safe return to school.

RESULTS of preliminary evaluations of the workshop, including pilot testing (N = 71) and satisfaction data from workshop participants (N = 251) are presented, in addition to other evidence of impact and future directions.Impact StatementYouth suicide is an urgent public health issue, yet schools often lack standardized procedures and training to assess and respond to students at-risk for suicide. Helping Students At-Risk for Suicide is a professional development workshop that offers standardized procedures and practices with evidence-based tools (Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale and safety planning intervention) to meet this need.


Language: en

Dorothy Espelage; professional development; school; school-based mental health professionals; Youth suicide

