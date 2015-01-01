|
Citation
|
Nickerson AB, Breux P, Schaffer GE, Samet M. Sch. Psychol. Rev. 2022; 51(3): 343-353.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, National Association of School Psychologists)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Youth suicide is an urgent public health problem. However, schools often lack standardized protocols for suicide intervention, and many school-based mental health professionals are not prepared adequately to assess and respond to students at risk for suicide. This paper describes a professional development workshop, Helping Students At-Risk for Suicide, developed collaboratively by a state school psychology association, a state Office of Mental Health Suicide Prevention Center, and a university center. The workshop includes an integrated theoretical model of risk that serves as a foundation, introduces standardized procedures and evidence-based tools, and provides support for a collaborative process that guides school personnel from risk assessment through the student's safe return to school.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Dorothy Espelage; professional development; school; school-based mental health professionals; Youth suicide