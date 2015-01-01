SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Matsubara A, Akiyama T, Sakou M, Yamanaka H, Ikeda N, Etou K, Yabuuchi K, Chiba M, Kaiho H, Inoue T, Takenami H, Hiratsuka H. Traffic Sci. 2021; 52(2): 3-12.

10.34398/kokaken.52.2_3

With the spread and prolongation of the new coronavirus infection, the world is in a pandemic state, but the spread of telework is thought to have benefits for personal life. Therefore, awareness of current behavior and communication, etc. Regarding changes and health issues such as frailty, (1) questionnaires on life, behavior and consciousness, and (2) questionnaires on commuting work and behavior and consciousness, the actual situation was clarified by two types of Web surveys. As a result, people's consciousness and lifestyle have changed significantly due to the threat of unknown viruses, and while there are benefits to increasing the time spent at home, spending time is not used for self-investment. However, it became clear that he was worried about his health, and that there were issues for a new daily style, such as fear of shortening healthy life expectancy due to frailty syndrome.

Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic


Language: ja

Change of consciousness; Communication; COVID-19; Health anxiety; Lifestyle; コミュニケーション; ライフスタイル; 健康不安; 意識変化; 新型コロナ禍

