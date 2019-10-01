|
Carrese S, Cuneo V, Nigro M, Pizzuti R, Ardito CF, Marseglia G. Transp. Policy 2022; 124: 96-105.
The paper focuses on the fuel transport optimization network for the Total Erg Oil Company to the distribution points sited in a zone near Rome, in Italy. The numerical method is based on a capacitated vehicle itinerary issue for time intervals, considering various heuristic procedures. The fixed and time-dependent travel times are considered. Compared to the standard operational costs, a multivariable objective function is developed that considers: (1) the risk associated with an incidental event involving a fuel tank; (2) that not all the roads are suitable for heavy vehicles transporting fuel products. These two additional terms permit to better quantify the costs for the operator, since it is assumed that roads with higher number of accidents or with not suitable infrastructure conditions have also higher probability of making the fuel tank experiences at least a delay during the day.
Multivariable objective function; Numerical method; Optimization; Transport network