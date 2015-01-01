|
Huemer AK, Rosenboom LM, Naujoks M, Banach E. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2022; 14: e100586.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Marked on-road infrastructure for bicycle riders is a fast and cost-efficient way to expand cycling infrastructure and thus promote cycling as a means of transport. Infrastructure layout has been shown to influence cyclists' as well as car drivers' behavior towards cyclists in traffic observations, with on-street markings for cyclists in some circumstances reducing overtaking distances by car drivers. Simulator and online studies promise to provide a fast and easy way of rapid prototyping infrastructure layouts. But, despite of good face validity, how trustworthy are the results of both these research tools? In a case-study to inform planning authorities, two studies, one in a cycling simulator and an online survey, evaluated the effects of different on-street markings from bicycle riders' perspectives.
Language: en
Cycling infrastructure; Cycling simulator; Distance to parking cars; Method comparison; Online survey; Rapid prototyping