Abstract

Leaders around the world have embraced the idea of a "15-minute city". This urban planning concept proposes a city where residents can meet their essential needs within a short walking or cycling trip from their home. Local access to grocery stores is a necessary component for cities to achieve the 15-minute city. This study aims to evaluate local accessibility to grocery stores by walking and cycling in the City of Vancouver. We used a cumulative opportunity measure to count the number of grocery stores available within a 15-minute walk and cycle from people's homes. To evaluate accessibility from the perspective of younger and older travellers, we considered different travel speeds. Our results show there is good accessibility to grocery stores when cycling, with less than 1% of the city's population not having a grocery store within a 15-minute cycle. When assuming a walking speed of an older pedestrian, around one-fifth of the population did not have access to a grocery store in their local area. The neighbourhoods that did not have a store within a 15-minute walk had higher proportions of children, older adults, and visible minorities, and lower rates of employment and post-secondary education attainment. In seeking to improve accessibility via walking and cycling, cities should prioritize grocery store locations and investments in pedestrian and cycling infrastructure to underserved neighbourhoods and populations.

