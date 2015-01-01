Abstract

Cities around the world are adding bicycle facilities to enhance physically active travel to improve sustainable transport and public health outcomes. One of the most promising policy interventions is the use of targeted pilot programs that aim to build connected networks of bicycle facilities to increase bicycle use. In the United States, the federal Nonmotorized Transportation Pilot Program (NTPP) provided approximately $25 million to four communities (Columbia, MO, Marin County, CA, Minneapolis, MN, and Sheboygan County, WI) to test the impact of building a full network of bicycle facilities. This study examines the impact of the NTPP in Minneapolis to determine whether the addition of bicycle facilities and increased density of bicycle facilities are related to increased bicycle ridership over time. Secondarily, the study examines the impact of differing facility types (protected facilities like trails vs. non-protected facilities like on-street bike lanes) on bicycle use. The study finds that both the presence of and density of bicycle facilities emerged as significant independent predictors of bicycle counts and growth in counts over time. Compared to locations with no facility, sites with protected facilities had 113 more cyclists during the evening peak 2-hour count period (95% CI 16.19, 209.99; p = 0.02) and a greater rate of increase in cyclist counts over time. Over the study period, counts increased by 69% at locations with protected bikeways, by 26% at locations with on-street bike lanes, and by 10% at locations with no on-site facility.

