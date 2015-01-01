Abstract

Cycling has been credited with environmental, economic and health benefits, yet it remains marginalised in developing countries. This study focused on exploring the uptake of cycling in Lagos, Nigeria, one of the most densely populated cities in the world. It is anticipated that insights about Lagos can be applicable in other cities around the world that needs to address their sustainable transportation initiatives. This study adopts an ethnographic qualitative research methodology and triangulates data from the fieldwork, interviews with cyclists and non-cyclists. The study explores how Cycling is handled in urban and transport planning and treated within the broader context of urban mobility. The current study's findings have several implications for cycling promotion interventions, and they are grouped under three themes - awareness, availability, and activation. The study also makes theoretical contributions to studies on Cycling, sustainable and non-motorised transportation in urban cities and especially in developing countries.

