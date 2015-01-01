Abstract

Aggressive driving is known to be a cause of vehicle accidents. Individuals with Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are prone to more aggressive behavior and that also leads to aggressive driving. To prevent aggressive driving, we strive to first understand aggressive driving and find patterns in this type of driving behavior. In an effort to uncover to identify patterns in aggressive driving, we examine sensor data and video data of trips taken by drivers with ADHD and identify our distinct aggressive driving patterns. Using the sensor data, we extend our findings to all aggressive trips in our dataset and generate a model to detect aggressive driving patterns. By finding the similarity between trips and then using these distances to produce a KNN model, we are able to model our data and classify it into 4 driving patterns. This analysis can better inform us of the type of driving patterns that appear in aggressive driving. Using this analysis, we can also better understand which patterns are produce better precision and recall using this methodology.

Language: en