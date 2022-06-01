Abstract

Abortion and contraception are essential components of reproductive healthcare. As 26 states are likely to severely restrict access to abortion following the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, access to emergency contraception will be more important than ever. Existing barriers to emergency contraception - including cost, obstacles to over-the-counter purchase, low awareness and availability of the most effective options, myths about safety and mechanism of action - already substantially limit access. Proactive solutions include public information campaigns; healthcare provider education about all emergency contraceptive options, including IUDs and advance provision of emergency contraceptive pills; innovative service delivery options such as vending machines and community distribution programs; and policy initiatives to ensure insurance coverage, eliminate pharmacy refusals, and support all service delivery options. In addition, we urge the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve updated labeling to align with the best available evidence that oral contraceptive pills work before ovulation and do not prevent implantation of a fertilized egg, as this language contributes to public confusion and access barriers. In the face of extreme limits on reproductive healthcare, now is the time to expand and protect access to emergency contraception so that everyone has the possibility of preventing pregnancy after unprotected sex or sexual assault.

