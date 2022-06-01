|
Ru T, Qian L, Chen Q, Sun H, Zhou G. Int. J. Psychophysiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35753563
Taking a short midday nap has been associated with higher alertness and better cognitive task performance. Yet, the mechanisms associated with nap-dependent performance enhancement are unclear. The current study was conducted to explore the impact of physiological arousal during cognitive task and sleep architecture during a pre-task nap on post-nap behavioral outcomes. A within-subjects design (N = 18) was employed, in which participants either took a nap or remained awake for 40 min during the post-lunch period. The psychomotor vigilance test (PVT) and n-back task were administered to assess sustained attention and working memory, respectively, with each task including one block of easy trials and one block of difficult trials.
Nap; Physiological arousal; Sleep architecture; Task difficulty; Task performance