Citation
Williams DA, Glasmeier AK. Risk Anal. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Society for Risk Analysis, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35753344
Abstract
|
This paper demonstrates how qualitative analysis can be a novel means of investigating theories of error and causation in natural gas pipeline incidents. Qualitative analysis offers unique opportunities to understand process, interactions, and the role of context in identifying active error and latent conditions in incident causation. Through the coding of text from 24 onshore natural gas pipeline incident reports on leaks and explosions in the United States and Canada, our findings reveal a proportion of active and latent errors consistent with other hazardous infrastructure contexts (roughly 3:1 latent-active ratio across 817 coded errors). These findings underscore the robustness of extant error theory and support the argument for documenting multiple, connected causes of disaster in aggregate.
Language: en
Keywords
pollution; disaster; energy; hazards; natural gas