Tatli A, Bocu E, Filik T, Karakoc TH. Aircr. Eng. Aerosp. Tech. 2022; 94(7): 1109-1116.

(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)

10.1108/AEAT-10-2021-0295

PURPOSE The purpose of this study is to determine the meteorological events that affect flight training to make the training flight more efficient in a flight training organization (FTO) and to examine the effects of these events on FTO.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Within the scope of this study, the flight training given at Eskisehir Technical University Pilotage Department (ESTU-P) is discussed, and the effect of meteorological events on flight training in this FTO is evaluated.

FINDINGS When the two-year (2019-2020) flight training process of ESTU-P is examined, 45% of the flights planned for 2019, 25% of the flights planned for 2020 and 33% of the total flights in the two-year period could not be realized due to meteorological events. It is determined that this result naturally affects the efficiency of the FTO negatively. Meteorological events such as high temperature, fog and snow are among the main meteorological events that cause flight training to be interrupted.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study will create a framework for FTOs that have been or will be established.


Airworthiness; Flight safety; Flight training organization; Meteorology; Pilotage

