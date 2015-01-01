Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to analyze the bird impact damage of fuselage composite stiffened structures by numerical method and to evaluate the damage and the bird impact resistance of different structures.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The deformation and damage of composite stiffened plates during bird impact are numerically analyzed by the explicit finite element software LS-DYNA. A comparative study on the numerical calculation results was conducted by using SPH (Smoothed Particle Hydrodynamics)-FEM (Finite Element Method) modeling and simulation. First, the I-shaped, T-shaped, straight stiffened plates and unstiffened plate were designed. Second, the accuracy of the bird model was verified and further used to evaluate bird strikes on composite stiffened plate. Third, the results of damage modes as well as displacements of the stiffened plates were compared.



FINDINGS The stiffeners can increase the local stiffness of the composite panel, which can effectively inhibit the bird's movement along the impact direction. Adding stiffeners can change the panel matrix tension damage from global distribution to local distribution mode; however, the impact damage distribution and the ability to inhibit damage propagation can differ for different stiffened panels. Especially, the I-stiffened panel exhibits a better anti-bird strike performance.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The analysis of geometric parameters of structural components by numerical methods can reduce the cost of the design phase and has been widely used in aircraft design. The present study evaluated the bird impact damage of composite stiffened plates with different structures, which provides a guideline for selecting the stiffened plate structure in the fuselage skin.

