Abstract

PURPOSE This paper aims to provide a detailed review of the experimental research on the prediction of aircraft spin and recovery characteristics using dynamically scaled aircraft models.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The paper organizes experimental techniques to predict aircraft spin and recovery characteristics into three broad categories: dynamic free-flight tests, dynamic force tests and a relatively novel technique called wind tunnel based virtual flight testing.



FINDINGS After a thorough review, usefulness, limitations and open problems in the presented techniques are highlighted to provide a useful reference to researchers. The area of application of each technique within the research scope of aircraft spin is also presented.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Previous reviews on the prediction of aircraft spin and recovery characteristics were published many years ago and also have confined scope as they address particular spin technologies. This paper attempts to provide a comprehensive review on the subject and fill the information void regarding the state of the art aircraft spin technologies.

Language: en