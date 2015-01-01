|
Citation
|
Greene-Colozzi EA, Silva JR. Justice Q. 2022; 39(4): 697-721.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The current study provides a quantitative examination of 634 firearms used in 348 mass shootings (1966-2018) through a unique firearm-level database. Specifically, this work identifies the relationship between the types of firearms, methods of obtainment, firearm regulations, and incident outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
firearms; gun policy; Mass shootings