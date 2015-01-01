Abstract

This study examines individual differences in violent extremist intentions. It combines key criminological theories and concepts including situational action theory, social learning theory, self-control, general strain theory and legal cynicism. We employ a conceptually integrated approach to studying extremism, which acknowledges the profound effect of person-environment reciprocity and, thereby, we aim to identify key individual, developmental and social mechanisms involved in the development of extremist propensities. The analytical framework is tested using structural equation modeling. The analysis is based on a German nationally representative survey (N = 1502) collected via Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI). Representativity of the sample was achieved via a systematic and controlled approach of a multi-stratified probability sample (random-digit-dialing) in the dual-frame mode (landline telephone- households and mobile phone users).



RESULTS highlight that low law-relevant morality, low self-control, and exposure to extremism-promoting settings are associated with individuals' readiness to engage in violent extremism. The relationship between legal morality, self-control and violent extremism is further mediated by exposure to extremist peers. We thereby identify exposure to extremist settings as a key mechanism, which stresses the importance of including social environmental factors in the explanation of violent extremism. The proximate determinants are further related to a series of distal factors, such as perceived individual and collective strains and personal alienation.

Language: en