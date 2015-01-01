|
Citation
|
Rottweiler B, Gill P, Bouhana N. Justice Q. 2022; 39(4): 825-846.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study examines individual differences in violent extremist intentions. It combines key criminological theories and concepts including situational action theory, social learning theory, self-control, general strain theory and legal cynicism. We employ a conceptually integrated approach to studying extremism, which acknowledges the profound effect of person-environment reciprocity and, thereby, we aim to identify key individual, developmental and social mechanisms involved in the development of extremist propensities. The analytical framework is tested using structural equation modeling. The analysis is based on a German nationally representative survey (N = 1502) collected via Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI). Representativity of the sample was achieved via a systematic and controlled approach of a multi-stratified probability sample (random-digit-dialing) in the dual-frame mode (landline telephone- households and mobile phone users).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
exposure to extremist settings; legal cynicism; self-control; structural equation modeling; violent extremism