SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Purnomo EN, Supriyanto A, Mustiningsih, Dami ZA. Pedagogika 2021; 141(1): 5-25.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Vytautas Magnus University, Education Academy)

DOI

10.15823/p.2021.141.1

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The research aimed to explore the types of effective principal leadership styles in crisis management at school. Data analysis using structural equation modeling. The results showed that transformational leadership had a strong positive effect on crisis management, charismatic leadership and transactional leadership had a positive but weak effect on crisis management. In contrast, entrepreneurial leadership had a negative but weak effect on crisis management.


Language: en

Keywords

transactional leadership and crisis management

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print