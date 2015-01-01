Abstract

Background and Aim: Personnel of the sheriff's departments as human resources, due to the inherent characteristics of the military profession, are faced with numerous occupational problems and as a result are exposed to greater psychological vulnerability than those of other occupations. The purpose of this study was to investigate the relationship between psychological characteristics of depression, anxiety, and stress with the aggression of Tabriz city police officers and with mediating role of chronic fatigue.



Methods: For this purpose, 300 clerical staff of Tabriz city were selected by cluster sampling method. To measure the variables, participants completed the measures of psychological characteristics, chronic fatigue, and aggression. Cronbach's alpha method was used to assess the reliability and validity of these scales. The results indicated the desirability of these scales. Data were analyzed using Amos software and bootstrapping test.



Results: The results showed that the total effect of psychological traits on chronic fatigue (P≤0.01, β=0.85) chronic fatigue on aggression (P≤0.01, β=0.45) The psychological effect of aggression on (P≤0.01, β=0.37) was statistically significant. The indirect effect of chronic fatigue and psychological traits with aggression was also significant (P≤0.01, β=0.70).



Conclusion: Recognition and identification of psychological traits in relation to traumatic factors of chronic fatigue of the sheriff's staff point to increased aggression and decreased ability of the person to successfully deal with important changes. Therefore, it is recommended to develop a comprehensive care plan for employees with chronic fatigue and psychological characteristics to reduce the level of aggression toward the sheriff's staff.



Keywords: Psychological characteristics, Chronic fatigue, Aggression.

Language: en