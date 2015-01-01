Abstract

Background and Aim: In response to the increasing rate of suicides in the world's armies, which also has significant statistics, attention and focus on the development and implementation of suicide prevention interventions have increased. Accordingly, the present study intends to evaluate the effectiveness of brief cognitive-behavioral therapy on reducing suicidal ideation of a group of soldiers.



Methods: In a quasi-experimental study based on a pre-and post-test design and control group, 24 soldiers were first selected using purposive sampling and then randomly divided into two experimental and control groups of 12 people. Brief cognitive-behavioral therapy was performed in the form of 10 sessions on a weekly basis for the experimental group. Data collection tools were Beck Scale for Suicidal Ideation (BSSI). The collected data were analyzed using univariate analysis of covariance methods in SPSS (V21.0) software.

Results: Data analysis showed that brief cognitive-behavioral therapy was significantly effective in reducing soldiers' suicidal ideation after the intervention (P <0.05).



Conclusion: Based on the research findings, it can be concluded that brief cognitive-behavioral therapy is effective in reducing soldiers' suicidal ideation. Therefore, the intervention used in the present study can be used as an appropriate method to reduce suicidal ideation, especially in soldiers and militaries, in psychological centers.



Keywords: Suicide Ideation, Brief Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Soldiers.

Language: en