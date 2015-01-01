Abstract

Background and Aim: Hospitals are One of the vital and sensitive places as well as practical that maintaining their function in normal conditions and in times of crisis is one of the biggest concerns of health system managers. By using the principles of fire safety, hospitals' vulnerability can be reduced. Fire is one of the risks that can lead to many human and financial losses as well as disruption of hospital performance. Fire risk assessment is a more effective way to assess the vulnerability, capacity and capability of the hospital. The aim of this study was to evaluate the risk of fire in one of the hospitals in Tehran to analyze the vulnerability of these uses.



Methods: This cross-sectional study was performed by using the Fire Risk Assessment Method for Engineers (FRAME) in the hospital building of a military hospital. Fire risk was calculated using the formulas of the mentioned method in EXCEL software. Factors influencing the level of risk obtained were identified and evaluated.



Results: The level of fire risk for residents in all units was higher than one. Level factor, fire load factor and normal protection factor were identified as effective factors that result in the existing fire risk level.



Conclusion: The numerical value of the risk for the residents was at an unfavorable level. The results of this study showed that the use of FRAME method in assessing the risk of health facilities such as hospitals, by determining the strengths and weaknesses of the assessed locations, the possibility of identifying effective factors to predict and prevent accidents and maintain the performance of these centers at times. Be sensitive to such man-made or natural emergencies.

