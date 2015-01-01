Abstract

In a strong crosswind, the wake of a bridge tower will lead to an abrupt change of the aerodynamic forces acting on a vehicle passing through it, which may result in problems related to the transportation safety. This study investigates the transient aerodynamic characteristics of a high-speed train moving in a truss girder bridge and passing by a bridge tower in a wind tunnel. The scaled ratio of the train, bridge, and tower are 1:30. Effects of various parameters such as the incoming wind speed, train speed, and yaw angle on the aerodynamic performance of the train were considered. Then the sudden change mechanism of aerodynamic loads on the train when it crosses over the tower was further discussed. The results show that the bridge tower has an apparent shielding effect on the train passing through it, with the influencing width being larger than the width of the tower. The train speed is the main factor affecting the influencing width of aerodynamic coefficients, and the mutation amplitude is mainly related to the yaw angle obtained by changing the incoming wind speed or train speed. The vehicle movement introduces an asymmetry of loading on the train in the process of approaching and leaving the wake of the bridge tower, which should not be neglected.

