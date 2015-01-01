SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Silver JM, Craun SW, Wyman JV, Simons AB. J. Polic. Intell. Count. Terror. 2021; 16(1): 32-43.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Centre for Policing, Intelligence and Counter Terrorism, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/18335330.2021.1880018

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Academics and law enforcement practitioners engage in collaborative studies, driven both by individual efforts and government support, and have developed several models of cooperation that hold promise for continued partnership. In this article, we present an example of one collaborative model - coproduction - involving a federal law enforcement agency and an academic studying threat assessment and the behaviours of violent offenders in the United States. Our focus is not on the findings from the underlying research; rather we describe and reflect on the process itself, outlining the benefits as well, as the pitfalls, for both law enforcement and academics. Our overall experience provides a realistic picture of how these partnerships can be responsive to the needs and aims of both parties, to the advantage of the research.


Language: en

Keywords

academic-law enforcement collaboration; active shooters; Co-production; threat assessment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print