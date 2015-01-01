SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Karimi Y, Cimbura A, Loza W. J. Polic. Intell. Count. Terror. 2021; 16(2): 125-140.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Centre for Policing, Intelligence and Counter Terrorism, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/18335330.2021.1892165

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

It is hypothesised that the increasing prevalence of extremists' ideologies is one of the most important factors in evaluating Islamic radicalization processes. Previous studies have focused on identification and clarification of the factors contributing to the expansion of such ideologies. However, there is an underlying need to understand the prevalence of these ideologies among Middle Eastern nations, such as Iran, which has long been the cradle for a variety of religions and traditions. To this end, the current study was conducted to explore the prevalence of Middle Eastern ideologies among Iranian ideologies. The participants in this study consisted of 325 Iranian denominations including Muslims, Zoroastrian, Bahia, Ahl-e-Haq and Non-believers who completed the Assessment and Treatment of Radicalization Scale (ATRS). The results of this study confirmed the increased prevalence of extreme Islamics among Muslims (both Sunni and Shia), Zoroastrian, and Bahia participants relative to Non-believers and Ahl-e-Haq participants. The results may be used to develop strategies regarding the interventions with groups that show extreme religious views.


Language: en

Keywords

assessment tool; extreme ideologies; extreme religious worldview; Iran; Middle-Eastern ideologies; Radicalization

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print