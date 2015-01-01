SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Treistman J. J. Polic. Intell. Count. Terror. 2021; 16(2): 192-201.

(Copyright © 2021, Centre for Policing, Intelligence and Counter Terrorism, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/18335330.2021.1892169

unavailable

Deriving a definition of terrorism has long been a focus of both academics and policymakers, but there have been few attempts to establish a clear definition of right-wing terrorism and its relationship to other variants of political violence. This brief forum article surveys the extant literature to better understand how right-wing terrorism is conceptualised and highlights the necessity of establishing a coherent definition in order to more effectively inform counterterrorism policymaking.


domestic terrorism; hate crime; ideology; Reactionary terrorism; right-wing extremism

