Harris K. J. Polic. Intell. Count. Terror. 2022; 17(2): 135-158.

(Copyright © 2022, Centre for Policing, Intelligence and Counter Terrorism, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/18335330.2021.2014549

The Night Wolves emerged from the outlaw subculture and evolved into an antagonist for the Russian government. The motorcycle club received international attention after taking part in Crimea's annexation alongside the Russian military, with many European governments viewing the club as a Russian proxy and a security threat. Yet despite concerns, the club underwent an international expansion which included creating an Australian department and Russian members travelling to Australia to support local activities. This paper draws on open-source primary and secondary materials to explore the characteristics of the Night Wolves' Australian department.

FINDINGS indicate the Australian Night Wolves maintain aspects of the motorcycle club subculture, but the club's ideology has influenced the meaning behind these activities and symbols. The Australian cohort is well-connected with the Night Wolves' international leadership, those linked to the conflict in Ukraine and far-right groups in the Balkans. Australian Night Wolves members involvement in international networks and events places them at risk of engaging in activities that amplify community tensions and undermine sovereignty.


motorcycle club; Night Wolves; Russian proxies

