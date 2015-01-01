Abstract

Law enforcement agencies must strike a fine balance between sharing terrorism intelligence and ensuring it is securely protected. This article explores the policy and legislative framework adopted by the UK in dealing with terrorism intelligence. In September 2019, access was granted to a number of UK government agencies to observe how they collaborate with each other to identify and manage prisoners who presented with terrorism related risks. There were several ways in which UK agencies were observed to overcome potential information barriers that could be adopted by NSW agencies involved in the Terrorism High Risk Offenders scheme. This research has broader application for law enforcement and intelligence bodies in other countries involved in counter terrorism strategies.

Language: en