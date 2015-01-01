Abstract

The aim of the present study was to investigate the mediating role of resilience in psychological well-being and social capital with anger. The research method was descriptive-correlation and path analysis. The statistical population of this study was men and women between 15 and 62 in three groups of youth, adults and middle-aged. after removing the defective questionnaires, the sample size reached 273 people, including 189 (69.2%) women and 84 (30.8%) men. In this study, cluster random sampling method was used for the final selection of members of the sample group. The instruments are including The Spielberger State -Trait Anger Inventory, Ryff scale psychological well-being (RSPWB), Rafiei social capital inventory (2007) and Conner-Davidson resilience scale. The validity and reliability of all questionnaires used in the research were reviewed and confirmed by the researcher. Data analysis in this study was performed by path analysis method. The results showed there is a significant negative relationship between anger and psychological well- eing, social capital and resilience (p 0.05).

Language: en