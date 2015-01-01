Abstract

The work presents the problem of psychophysiological readiness of tactical aviation pilots as a relatively new scientific concept for modern aviation theory. It determines directly functional characteristics and efficiency of flight activity of pilots as a specific component of their fitness for work, influencing their professional and general health and career longevity. The author offers his vision of the composition of psychophysiological readiness. Here, the necessity of its study as a part of a separate multidisciplinary theory, which should unite the resources of special branches of medicine, psychology, educational science and other related disciplines, is substantiated.

