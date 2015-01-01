SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Roman N. Int. J. Psychiatry Res. 2021; 4(5): e1111.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SciVision Publishers)

DOI

10.33425/2641-4317.1111

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The work presents the problem of psychophysiological readiness of tactical aviation pilots as a relatively new scientific concept for modern aviation theory. It determines directly functional characteristics and efficiency of flight activity of pilots as a specific component of their fitness for work, influencing their professional and general health and career longevity. The author offers his vision of the composition of psychophysiological readiness. Here, the necessity of its study as a part of a separate multidisciplinary theory, which should unite the resources of special branches of medicine, psychology, educational science and other related disciplines, is substantiated.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print