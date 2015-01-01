|
Citation
|
Yang CYD, Fisher DL. J. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 25(2): 135-138.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
During the past two decades, there has been a rapidly growing interest and continuous investment in advanced surface transportation technologies, especially connected and automated vehicles (CAVs) such as passenger cars, buses, and light and heavy trucks (Bishop, 2020). Interest escalated after Google entered the space early in 2010. At the start of 2018, it looked like vehicles with advanced technologies were on the verge of becoming a wide-spread reality. Uber prepared to launch a robo-taxi service. Waymo indicated that individuals would be able to ride in a driverless car by the end of the year. General Motors touted a demonstration it would undertake in New York City (Fisher et al., 2020). None of this has come to pass.
Language: en