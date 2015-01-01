Abstract

This research, funded by the United States Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, is one of the early initiatives to investigate the potential of advanced technologies to improve pedestrian safety through vehicle automation and user notification. The research identified the need to develop standardized strategies with which to investigate the effectiveness and applicability of market-ready pedestrian safety and assistance systems that vary in their implementation and sensor technology. A Pedestrian Technology Test Bed was established, along with a flexible assessment plan, to investigate the effectiveness and limitations of diverse systems to improve pedestrian safety and mobility based on real-world crash scenarios. Assessments and comparisons of three pedestrian safety technologies not only revealed the strengths and limitations of these systems, but also validated the value of the standardized test plan framework developed under this research, which is an important step to improving the development of future vehicle automation technology to maximize road user safety and mobility. The results and capabilities afforded by the test bed and assessment strategy can be used to guide future development and evaluation of smart technology community solutions.

