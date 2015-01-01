SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bilius LB, Vatavu RD. J. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 25(2): 197-220.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15472450.2020.1846127

unavailable

We conduct an examination of the preferences of drivers and passengers alike for in-vehicle interactions with a multistudy approach consisting of (1) a targeted literature survey of applications and user interfaces designed to support interactions with in-vehicle controls and systems based on gesture and voice input; (2) a large-scale survey (N = 160 participants) to understand drivers and passengers' preferences for driving and traveling by car; and (3) an end-user elicitation study (N = 40 drivers and passengers) to collect preferences for gesture and voice input commands for in-vehicle interaction. We analyze and discuss the gesture and voice commands proposed by our participants and describe their characteristics, such as production times for gesture input and the vocabulary size of voice commands.


Language: en

connected cars; gesture input; smart cars; study; voice input

