Abstract

This study develops a feedback perimeter control strategy to maximize the throughput of an incident-affected network. The proposed perimeter control strategy is innovative in two aspects. First, the control variables, i.e., the inflow rates to the controlled subnetwork within the incident-affected network, are adjusted based on the online estimation of maximum network throughput that is updated dynamically using real-time traffic data and road vulnerability. The incident-dependent network throughput provides the perimeter control a more legitimate control target. Second, the proposed perimeter control strategy applies the proportional-integral-derivative controller, which enhances control stability given the dynamically-updated control target. The results of simulation experiments demonstrate that the proposed strategy can enhance the average speed and reduce the total delay of the incident-affected traffic.

