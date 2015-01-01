Abstract

Traffic demands at intersections vary across various periods of a day and from day to day. Generally, fixed time traffic signals are designed considering the average traffic flows across multiple days over a predetermined time interval. This approach overlooks the day to day variability in traffic demand, leading to inefficient and unreliable signal control performance. A signal plan should be robust such that it is less sensitive to demand variations and can maintain near-optimal performance during varying traffic demand. To address this need, the paper presents a new offline scenario-based framework, named Metaheuristic Robust plan Approach (MHRA), that identifies a robust plan for fixed time signals. MHRA includes a heuristic that considers optimum signal plan for various demand scenarios and corresponding costs to find a robust solution. The numerical experiments are performed using realistic traffic demand scenarios on an arterial corridor to verify the MHRA framework. The outcomes concluded that the framework produces a robust signal plan that outperforms a nominal signal plan based on average traffic demand and maintains stable performance under varying demand. Benchmarking MHRA with other scenario-based approaches proposed in the literature such as mean-variance optimization and conditional value at risk minimization confirms better efficiency for MHRA.

Language: en